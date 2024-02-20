K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,282,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,865. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

