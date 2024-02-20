K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $41,000 in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.17% of Complete Solaria at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Complete Solaria in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CSLR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Complete Solaria, Inc provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.

