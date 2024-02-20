K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $1.65 Million in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Denali Capital Acquisition by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 484,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Denali Capital Acquisition by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Denali Capital Acquisition by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 613,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 390,833 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition by 35.3% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 297,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the period.

Denali Capital Acquisition Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DECA traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,332. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

