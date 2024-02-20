K2 Principal Fund L.P. Grows Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694,760 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Grab were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRAB. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,715,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,095,084. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRAB

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.