K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires New Stake in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 189,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 2.49% of Goldenstone Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDST. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 360,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 157,067 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,762,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,965,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 2,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,300. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

