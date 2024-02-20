JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 123.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JEPI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.27. 1,732,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,106. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.