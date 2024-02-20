JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $19.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 371,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,742. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Primo Water by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 149,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

