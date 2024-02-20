Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Journey Medical Stock Down 3.2 %

Journey Medical stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.96. Journey Medical has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Journey Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Journey Medical by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,781 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Journey Medical Company Profile

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant acne; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions; Ximino, an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; and Exelderm cream and solution for topical use.

