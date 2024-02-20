Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.52 and last traded at $99.30. Approximately 184,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 358,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company.
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Trading Up 5.0 %
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.
