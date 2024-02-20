Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. 1,982,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,294,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.