John D. Cohn Sells 1,500 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Woodward Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WWD stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $136.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,426,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1,046.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,876,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.89.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

