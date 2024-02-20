JMP Securities Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $220.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $180.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $193.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.74.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,035.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock valued at $185,594,063. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,979 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,783 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

