JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 975,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,396,694 shares.The stock last traded at $42.18 and had previously closed at $44.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $152,232.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,615,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $50,849.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,999,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,120,108.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at $147,615,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,138 over the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in JFrog by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 80,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after buying an additional 1,302,699 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in JFrog by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 384,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 134,047 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,741,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

