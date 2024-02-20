JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.37. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Norges Bank bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $7,316,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $5,781,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,954,000 after purchasing an additional 526,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,981,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $2,518,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

