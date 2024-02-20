Jefferies Financial Group Increases Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target to GBX 325

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 270 ($3.40) to GBX 325 ($4.09) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 217 ($2.73) to GBX 290 ($3.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 295 ($3.71).

Shares of MAB stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 246.80 ($3.11). 219,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,063. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 147 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 275 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.51, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24,680.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 253.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 233.33.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.90), for a total value of £157,681.10 ($198,540.80). In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.90), for a total transaction of £157,681.10 ($198,540.80). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.98), for a total value of £38,036.13 ($47,892.38). Corporate insiders own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

