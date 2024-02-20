JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Increased to GBX 925 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 925 ($11.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 526.67 ($6.63).

Shares of LON JD traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 113.10 ($1.42). 3,688,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,827.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.66. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 103 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.12 ($2.68).

In other news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 45,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £49,580.83 ($62,428.65). 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.



JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

