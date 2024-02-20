Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $148.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average of $127.59.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

