Jackson Financial (JXN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Jackson Financial to post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

JXN opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 2,545.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

