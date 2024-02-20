iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

