iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.79. 105,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,965. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.26. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $124.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

