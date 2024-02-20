iShares MSCI Japan ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 98,571 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,277% compared to the typical volume of 7,157 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,953. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

