iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,809,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.34% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $501,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $266,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.93. 363,044 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.