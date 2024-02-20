iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,573,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.0% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.46% of iShares MBS ETF worth $1,471,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.96. The stock had a trading volume of 710,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,210. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2968 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

