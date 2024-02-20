iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 127,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 207,425 shares.The stock last traded at $26.49 and had previously closed at $26.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Price Performance

Institutional Trading of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

The stock has a market capitalization of $641.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000.

About iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.