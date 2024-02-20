iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXFGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 46,141 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 25,616 shares.The stock last traded at $65.73 and had previously closed at $65.53.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $589.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

