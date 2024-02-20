iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 46,141 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 25,616 shares.The stock last traded at $65.73 and had previously closed at $65.53.
The company has a market cap of $589.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
