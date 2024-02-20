iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 46,141 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 25,616 shares.The stock last traded at $65.73 and had previously closed at $65.53.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $589.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

