iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,723,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538,729 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $162,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,070 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after buying an additional 1,054,350 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 672,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.27. 1,361,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,495. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

