iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Mariner LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,721,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mariner LLC owned 0.48% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,598,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $498.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,644,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,626. The firm has a market cap of $385.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $505.92.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

