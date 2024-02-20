iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.1% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,800,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

