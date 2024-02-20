iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,371,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,573 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $434,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,702 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 951,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

