Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRWD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $722,071.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.