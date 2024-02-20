Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded by BWS Financial to Neutral

BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRDM. William Blair downgraded Iridium Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 231.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

