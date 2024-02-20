Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Raised to $25.00 at JMP Securities

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 103.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 44,975,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,790. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after buying an additional 453,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

