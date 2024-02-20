Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IONS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $105,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

