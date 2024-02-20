Investors Purchase High Volume of NU Put Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 198,509 put options on the company. This is an increase of 518% compared to the average volume of 32,132 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NU traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,141,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,680,070. NU has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 126.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.