InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on February 23rd

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSSX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $27.52.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.