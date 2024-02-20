InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,800. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.20.
