Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on February 23rd

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1294 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,503. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

