Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 234,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 234,398 shares.The stock last traded at $46.38 and had previously closed at $46.29.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

