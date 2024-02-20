Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,210,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 247,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $276,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after buying an additional 3,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after buying an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,672,000 after buying an additional 468,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,921,000 after buying an additional 188,878 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.47. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

