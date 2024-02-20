Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,557,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.82% of Equitable worth $271,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Natixis acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $71,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Equitable by 23.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Equitable by 52.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,984,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,845 shares of company stock worth $5,669,433. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

