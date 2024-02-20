Invesco Ltd. Purchases 63,794 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.66% of Saia worth $281,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. UBS Group upped their price target on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.89.

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $540.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.64 and a 200-day moving average of $426.04. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $571.64.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.