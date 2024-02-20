Invesco Ltd. Has $265.29 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $265,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 363.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 483,760 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

