Invesco Ltd. Has $247.90 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $247,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $568.75 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $560.99 and a 200-day moving average of $534.00.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

