Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,044,420 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 829,245 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.'s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $284,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.2 %

BKR opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

