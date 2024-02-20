Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912,844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,636 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $289,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1,193.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,233,000 after acquiring an additional 691,615 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,290,000 after acquiring an additional 90,357 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 8.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,361,000 after acquiring an additional 85,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in HDFC Bank by 7,387.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $5,498,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

HDB opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.