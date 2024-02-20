Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1315 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KBWY stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,724. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $210.03 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $21.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

