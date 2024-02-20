Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:IHYF)

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1312 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IHYF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,085. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

Get Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 429.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $575,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.