Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of BSCW stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.14. 280,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,618. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 710.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

