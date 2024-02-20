Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0612 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 68,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,330. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.