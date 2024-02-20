Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.30. 1,273,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 761,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,488,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 252,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 217,201 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

